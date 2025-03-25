Football Canada adds three to board of governors

Football Canada has added three new members to its board of governors as Tyler Mazereeuw, Phil Zigby, and Barry Taitinger were recently elected.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler, Phil, and Barry to Football Canada’s board of governors,” said board chair Peter Baxter in a statement. “Their diverse expertise, passion for the game, and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve football in Canada.”

Mazereeuw has held senior roles with the Canadian Football League, IMG, and Molson, bringing experience with revenue growth and innovation. He has served as the chairman of the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada and was most recently the CFL’s chief commercial officer.

Zigby has previously served as Football Ontario’s president, treasurer, and director of governance. He is currently a client services and performance specialist contract manager for the City of Guelph, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets.

Taitinger is a financial executive who currently serves as a managing director of corporate finance with BMO. He played five years at the University of Alberta and went on to coach flag, community, and high school football. He most recently was a guest coach for Team Alberta at the 2024 U18 selection camp in Calgary.

The rest of the board includes Arash Madani, Dale Williams, Tara Mrakic, and Jo-Anne Polak.