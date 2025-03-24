Riders’ Tevaughn Campbell likely first Canadian starter at boundary CB in over a decade

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ cover man Tevaughn Campbell has a chance to become the first Canadian full-time starter at boundary cornerback since Davis Sanchez who retired after the 2011 season.

“I think he’s earned the right to get those reps, but he’s got to get acclimated to the game again. I think we all understand that,” head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace said.

“That could take a little bit, but certainly the stuff that he was able to prove playing defence towards the end of his CFL career, and then when he was down south, be it preseason or regular season. he’s grown tremendously from when he first came into the CFL. Looking forward to what that looks like.”

Campbell ran a 4.36-second forty-yard dash at the 2015 CFL Combine, which remains the fastest electronically-timed sprint in the history of the event. The six-foot, 200-pound DB was originally selected in the third round, 22nd overall during the 2015 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He made seven defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one pass knockdown as a rookie.

The Scarborough, Ont. native was traded to the Riders the following offseason for a fourth-round CFL Draft pick. He played 15 games for the Green and White, recording 12 defensive tackles, six pass knockdowns, three special teams tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack.

The University of Regina product was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 in a deal that included quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. He made 34 defensive tackles, seven pass knockdowns, four special teams tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through two years in La Belle Province.

Campbell signed with the New York Jets in 2019, but he was cut after training camp. Shortly thereafter, the speedy DB joined the Los Angeles Chargers, spending two seasons with the team, registering 63 defensive tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown in 30 games.

The 31-year-old signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and played seven games over three years with the team, notching three tackles. Following a six-year run in the NFL, he earned over $3.1 million USD. Until signing with Saskatchewan, Campbell had been a free agent since August 2024 when the Jags released him at the conclusion of training camp.

“It was more picking his brain to see where he stood with his process, engaging if he was still trying to gain some traction down south, presenting the opportunity that would be here with us,” Mace said.

“When we talked to him, he had his U of R shirt on — it made sense. He’s excited, his family’s excited, we’re certainly excited and I’m hoping the fan base will be as well.”

Campbell signed a one-year contract worth $153,200 in hard money. He can earn an additional $5,400 in playtime plus $5,000 in all-star and award incentives.