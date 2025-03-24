Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew accused of conflict of interest for Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup flights

Political watchdog Duff Conacher has accused Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew of violating conflict of interest laws by joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on their charter plane for Grey Cup trips in 2023 and 2024.

All travel on non-commercial chartered or private planes have to be approved by the ethics commissioner in Manitoba and, according to the CBC, there is no public disclosure record for either trip. It was also reported that Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham was offered the same trips by the team, though he declined, choosing instead to fly commercial.

A spokesperson for the premier said that Kinew didn’t take the 2023 trip for free, paying the team $8,000 out of pocket. A spokesperson for the Blue Bombers confirmed the payment and said the team didn’t believe reimbursement was necessary as it was intended for fans, sponsors, and families. Kinew was accompanied by his wife, child, and an assistant.

Conacher, a co-founder of Democracy Watch, believes Kinew’s trips violated the Conflict of Interest Act, which came into effect in 2023.

“Not everyone has access to that plane,” he told the CBC. “Accepting the seat on the plane for himself and others is what causes the conflict.”

“The conflict of interest law is the key safeguard, beyond the Criminal Code provisions that prohibit bribery.”

It’s unclear if Kinew reimbursed the Blue Bombers for his spot on the team’s charter plane in 2024.

Conacher believes Kinew should apologize for accepting invitations to the charter flights.

The Blue Bombers lost both Grey Cups, dropping a 28-24 decision to the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in 2023, and losing 41-24 to the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver in 2024.

Kinew was elected premier in 2023 after the New Democratic Party won 34 of 57 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.