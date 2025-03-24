Canadian OL Cooper Hamilton retires from CFL at age 25

Canadian offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton has retired from professional football at the age of 25. In a text message to 3DownNation, he indicated that he has decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The six-foot-six, 301-pound blocker went unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft but attended training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks. He rejoined the Redblacks as a free agent in November but has since chosen to move on from professional football.

Hamilton was a first-team OUA all-star in 2024 after returning to Wilfrid Laurier University for his final year of U Sports eligibility. He played 11 games protecting quarterback Taylor Elgersma as the Golden Hawks won the Yates Cup for the first time since 2016 and reached the Vanier Cup for the first time since 2005.

The native of Innisfil, Ont. was also named a second-team OUA all-star in 2022 and 2023. In total, he played 35 games with the Golden Hawks.

At the 2024 CFL Combine, Hamilton recorded 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 5.47-second forty-yard dash, a 28.5-inch vertical jump, a 105-inch broad jump, an 8.09-second three-cone, and a 5.08-second short shuttle.