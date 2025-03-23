Canadian DL Hayden Harris invited to Seattle Seahawks local NFL pro day

One of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 CFL Draft is getting an extra look from his closest NFL team.

University of Montana defensive end Hayden Harris has been invited to participate in the Seattle Seahawks’ local pro day on April 10. The six-foot-five, 255-pound pass rusher qualifies for the opportunity because he grew up in Mill Creek, Wash. but holds National status for the CFL through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024 with the Griz, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 14 games. During his first season in Missoula in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 but saw action in just three games without recording a stat.

Harris was rated the number nine prospect on the CFL’s winter Scouting Bureau rankings and was projected as the eighth overall pick in 3DownNation‘s first Mock Draft. However, his final year production with the Griz is expected to earn him some NFL looks. He will also workout alongside fellow Top 20 prospect Keelan White at the Montana pro day on April 3.