Top CFL Draft LB Connor Shay invited to San Francisco 49ers’ local NFL pro day

Arguably the top linebacker prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft will be getting a serious NFL look after being invited to the San Francisco 49ers local pro day on April 9.

Connor Shay, a standout at the University of Wyoming, was raised in Danville, Cal., which qualified him for an invite to the exclusive Bay Area showcase. He’s eligible for the CFL Draft as a Canadian because his father, Chuck, was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The Niners were not one of the 10 NFL teams in attendance to witness Shay’s strong showing at his pro day in Laramie and will now get a chance to see him live. The six-foot-two, 227-pound backer recorded a 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot, three-inch broad jump, 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 4.35-second shuttle, and 6.80-second three-cone drill on March 12.

The 23-year-old defender started 12 games at weak-side linebacker in his senior season for the Cowboys in 2024, recording 76 total tackles — 45 solo and 31 assisted — eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Through 49 career games at Wyoming, Shay registered 97 total tackles — 54 solo and 43 assisted — while playing mostly special teams his first three seasons on campus.

3DownNation reporter John Hodge projected Shay to be selected No. 1 overall in his first 2025 CFL mock draft. However, he could fall later in the draft as interest in him as a potential NFL undrafted free agent continues to grow.