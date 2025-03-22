Edmonton Elks sign Global kicker Toshiki Sato, four others

The Edmonton Elks have signed five players to their training camp roster, including Global kicker Toshiki Sato.

The 31-year-old native of Yokohama, Japan, has spent the past two seasons on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders, serving under current Elks head coach Mark Kilam. He was a second-round selection by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Global draft and played one regular-season game that season, punting nine times for an average of 34.6 yards per kick.

After playing four years at Waseda University in Tokyo, Sato suited up for IBM Big Blue in the Japanese X-League, setting a league record in 2019 with a 58-yard field goal. He then played in The Spring League with the Austin Generals in 2019 and for the Aviators in 2020.

Also joining the Elks are four Americans, including defensive backs Chris Jackson and Roterius Torrence, receiver Binjimen Victor, and running back Artavis Pierce. Both Jackson and Victor were recently released from the UFL.