Canadian LB Jaylen Smith posts strong numbers at North Texas pro day

Canadian linebacker Jaylen Smith may not be in Regina for the CFL Combine but he has improved his stock nonetheless.

The five-foot-11, 224-pound defender ran an unofficial 4.62-second forty-yard dash at the University of North Texas pro day on Friday, which ran concurrently with CFL testing. He also posted a 38-inch vertical, 6.88-second three-cone, and 26 reps on the bench — all four of which would have topped the charts amongst the linebackers at the CFL’s marquee event. He added a 4.18-second short shuttle and a nine-foot, four-inch broad jump.

While pro days are hand-timed and generally result in faster times than electronically-timed Combine, Smith’s numbers checked all the boxes and make him the third-fastest linebacker in the CFL Draft class behind Windsor’s Devin Veresuk and Wyoming’s Connor Shay.

The Hamilton, Ont. native was a third-team All-AAC selection last season after recording 106 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception. He played a hybrid linebacker role and saw significant snaps covering the slot.

The former college walk-on excelled on special teams early on in his career before earning a defensive role. He compiled 160 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four pass breakups, and two picks in 52 games with the Mean Green.

Smith is the sixth-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft according to the winter Scouter Bureau rankings, but just two teams were in attendance to watch him on Friday due to the conflict with the league’s largest scouting event. There were nine NFL teams in Denton, Tex. and the Canadian performed well enough to earn consideration as a potential undrafted free agent or mini-camp invitee, which could alter where he is taken north of the border.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.