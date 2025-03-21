Western DL Max Von Muehldorfer wins bench press at 2025 CFL Combine

Western University defensive tackle Max Von Muehldorfer topped the bench press at the 2025 CFL Combine with 34 reps of 225 pounds.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound was the odds-on favourite to win the event as he won the gold medal for weight lifting at the Junior PanAm Games in 2023 and is a four-time junior national champion. He holds the third heaviest clean-and-jerk in Canadian history at 430 pounds.

The native of Calgary, Alta. has played in 24 games for the Mustangs while balancing his weight-lifting pursuits, amassing 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.

Other players who finished in the top five of the event include Montreal fullback Natan Girouard-Langlois (31), Waterloo offensive lineman Daniel Dove (28), and Guelph offensive lineman Daniel Hocevar (26). Windsor defensive lineman Liam Hoskins, Montreal defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo, and Alberta running back Ope Oshinubi all tied for fifth with 25 reps.

Sherbrooke offensive lineman Anthony Horth exceeded any result posted in Regina, putting up 41 reps at the Invitational combine in Waterloo earlier this month. He sits tied for second-most all-time at a CFL Combine event.

The all-time bench press record for the CFL Combine was set by Wilfrid Laurier offensive lineman Michael Knill in 2011 at 47 reps, followed by Montreal linebacker Byron Archambault in 2015 (41), Horth in 2025 (41), Laval offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon in 2016 (40), and Wilfrid Laurier running back Mike Montoya in 2010 (40).

The top performer at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg was Queen’s offensive lineman Ryan Berta, who put up 30 reps but went undrafted.

The full results from the Canadian players at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina can be seen below.

QB Jonathan Senecal, Montreal — 2

QB Arnaud Desjardins, Laval — 9

QB Keagan Hall, McMaster — DNP

QB Jackson Tachinski — 5

RB Ludovick Choquette, Long Island — 22

RB Isaiah Knight, UBC — DNP

RB Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba — 11

RB Keanu Yazbeck, Western — DNP

RB Joey Zorn, Windsor — 21

RB Ope Oshinubi, Alberta — 25

FB/TE Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota — 8

FB/TE Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal — 31

REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton — 8

REC Ethan Jordan, Laurier — DNP

REC Brayden Misseri, Western — 8

REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan — 15

REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire — 10

REC Samuel Davenport, UBC — 11

REC Kolby Hurford, Alberta — 10

REC Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph — 17

REC Raidan Thorne, Laurier — DNP

REC Hassane Dosso, Montreal — 10

REC Louis Geyer, Stuttgart (G) — 13

REC Tommy Wilson, Potsdam (G) — 17

REC Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval — 7

REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport — 12

OL Alex Berwick, Western — 22

OL Dre Doiron, Kansas — 16

OL Daniel Dove, Waterloo — 28

OL Daniel Hocevar, Guelph — 26

OL Arvin Hosseini, UBC — 19

OL Ethan Pyle, Guelph — 18

OL Cody Neumann, Alberta — DNP

OL Domenico Piazza, McGill — 20

OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State — 20

OL Felix Despins, Concordia — DNP

OL Erik Andersen, Western — 18

OL Connor Klassen, Regina — 18

OL Matthew Stokman, Manitoba — 24

DL Liam Hoskins, Windsor — 15

DL Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal — 21

DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal — 25

DL Liam Reid, Calgary — 12

DL Ty Anderson, Alberta — 21

DL Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC — 17

DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor — DNP

DL Max Von Muehldorfer, Western — 34

DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU — DNP

DL Silas Hubert, Queen’s — 20

DL Darien Newell, Queen’s — DNP

DL Chisanem Nsitem, Laurier — 16

LB Harold Miessan, Montreal — 10

LB Daniel Flanagan, Calgary — 19

LB Chopper Hippe, Regina — 10

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan — 20

LB Riley MacLeod, Western — 18

LB Lane Novak, Saskatchewan — 13

LB Chase Tataryn, Alberta — 24

LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor — DNP

LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal — 21

DB Pablo Araya, Madrid (G) — 14

DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier — 7

DB Dolani Robinson, Regina — 7

DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M — DNP

DB Ethan Ball, Calgary — 13

DB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta — 16

DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary — 17

DB Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa — 14

DB Jackson Findlay, Western — 14

DB Anton Haie, Laval — 14

DB Johari Hastings, Laurier — 14

DB Romeo Nash, Alberta — 4

DB Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s — 12

DB Ronan Horrall, UBC — 12