The University of Guelph has unveiled a new logo for its athletic programs. The move is part of what the school termed a “brand evolution.”

“All of our brand components are now properly defined, more visually appealing, more versatile and designed through accessibility standards,” the school wrote in a press release. “This unity reinforces our sense of community, while the evolution of our brand reaffirms our position as a bold, creative institution dedicated to continuous innovation.”

Guelph’s football team finished 6-2 this past season, placing third in Ontario University Athletics. The team beat the Ottawa Gee-Gees in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs before losing to the Western Mustangs in the semifinal round.

In 2023, 3DownNation ranked the logos for all U Sports football programs with Guelph placing the lowest among all 27. A comparison between the old and new logos can be found below.