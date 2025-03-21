Saskatchewan receiver Daniel Wiebe runs second-fastest short shuttle ever at 2025 CFL Combine

University of Saskatchewan receiver Daniel Wiebe has posted the fastest short shuttle at the 2025 CFL Combine with a time of 3.95 seconds.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound pass catcher tied for the second-fastest time in the history of the event. Laval defensive back Anton Haie, who finished second with a time of 3.96, was good enough to tie for fourth all-time.

Wiebe, a native of Saskatoon, compiled 139 receptions for 1,808 yards and 14 touchdowns in 34 games.

Other players who finished in the top five of the event were Western running back Keanu Yazbeck (4.02) and Montreal quarterback Jonathan Senecal (4.08). Western defensive tackle Max Von Muehldorfer, Saskatchewan linebacker Seth Hundeby, Long Island running back Ludovick Choquette, and Global receiver Louis Geyer all tied for fifth at 4.15.

The all-time shuttle record for the CFL Combine was set by St. Francis Xavier defensive back Dylan Hollohan in 2012 at 3.89 seconds. Manitoba receiver Alex Vitt in 2016 (3.95) and Calgary defensive back Michael Schmidt in 2016 (3.96) sit tied with Wiebe and Haie respectively.

The top performer at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg was Delaware State running back Michael Chris-Ike with a time of 4.19 seconds. He was drafted in the second round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The full results from the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina can be seen below.

QB Jonathan Senecal, Montreal — 4.08

QB Arnaud Desjardins, Laval — 4.22

QB Keagan Hall, McMaster — DNP

QB Jackson Tachinski — 4.38

RB Ludovick Choquette, Long Island — 4.15

RB Isaiah Knight, UBC — 4.19

RB Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba — 4.38

RB Keanu Yazbeck, Western — 4.02

RB Joey Zorn, Windsor — 4.16

RB Ope Oshinubi, Alberta — 4.31

FB/TE Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota — 4.26

FB/TE Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal — 4.50

REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton — 4.35

REC Ethan Jordan, Laurier — 4.28

REC Brayden Misseri, Western — 4.26

REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan — 3.95

REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire — 4.26

REC Samuel Davenport, UBC — 4.19

REC Kolby Hurford, Alberta — 4.34

REC Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph — 4.32

REC Raidan Thorne, Laurier — 4.19

REC Hassane Dosso, Montreal — 4.19

REC Louis Geyer, Stuttgart (G) — 4.15

REC Tommy Wilson, Potsdam (G) — 4.20

REC Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval — 4.21

REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport — 4.25

OL Alex Berwick, Western — 4.66

OL Dre Doiron, Kansas — 4.69

OL Daniel Dove, Waterloo — 4.76

OL Daniel Hocevar, Guelph — 4.66

OL Arvin Hosseini, UBC — 4.62

OL Ethan Pyle, Guelph — 4.56

OL Cody Neumann, Alberta — 4.90

OL Domenico Piazza, McGill — 4.66

OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State — 4.71

OL Felix Despins, Concordia — 4.69

OL Erik Andersen, Western — 4.76

OL Connor Klassen, Regina — 4.71

OL Matthew Stokman, Manitoba — 4.82

DL Liam Hoskins, Windsor — 4.34

DL Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal — 4.32

DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal — 4.27

DL Liam Reid, Calgary — 4.40

DL Ty Anderson, Alberta — 4.37

DL Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC — 4.46

DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor — 4.34

DL Max Von Muehldorfer, Western — 4.15

DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU — 4.40

DL Silas Hubert, Queen’s — 4.40

DL Darien Newell, Queen’s — DNP

DL Chisanem Nsitem, Laurier — 4.69

LB Harold Miessan, Montreal — 4.53

LB Daniel Flanagan, Calgary — 4.40

LB Chopper Hippe, Regina — 4.43

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan — 4.15

LB Riley MacLeod, Western — 4.21

LB Lane Novak, Saskatchewan — 4.20

LB Chase Tataryn, Alberta — 4.53

LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor — 4.20

LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal — 4.20

DB Pablo Araya, Madrid (G) — 4.20

DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier — 4.21

DB Dolani Robinson, Regina — 4.25

DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M — 4.27

DB Ethan Ball, Calgary — 4.25

DB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta — 4.22

DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary — 4.33

DB Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa — 4.31

DB Jackson Findlay, Western — 4.20

DB Anton Haie, Laval — 3.96

DB Johari Hastings, Laurier — 4.40

DB Romeo Nash, Alberta — 4.26

DB Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s — 4.39

DB Ronan Horrall, UBC — 4.20