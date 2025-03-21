Laval DB Anton Haie wins three-cone at 2025 CFL Combine

Université Laval defensive back Anton Haie posted the fastest three-cone at the 2025 CFL Combine with a time of 6.62 seconds.

Haie checked in at five-foot-11 and 199 pounds before running the fourth fastest time in the history of the event. In 26 regular-season games for the Rouge et Or, he recorded 34 tackles, four forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, one interception, and five blocked kicks.

UBC defensive back Ronan Horrall posted a time of 6.58 seconds at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo earlier this month but finished second in Regina with a time of 6.72 seconds. The remaining players who finished in the top five were Laurier defensive back Maliek Cote-Azore (6.81) — who also ran faster at Invitational — Global receiver Louis Geyer (6.81), Western linebacker Riley MacLeod (6.82), and UBC receiver Sam Davenport (6.82).

The all-time three-cone drill record for the CFL Combine was set by Rutgers defensive back Jawann Westerman in 2012 at 6.49 seconds, followed by St. Francis Xavier defensive back Dylan Hollohan in 2012 (6.57), Horrall in 2025 (6.58), Cote-Azore in 2025 (6.65), and Guelph defensive back Jordan Duncan in 2012 (6.67).

Delaware State running back Michael Chris-Ike topped the event at the 2024 Combine in Winnipeg with a time of 6.71 seconds — good enough for sixth all-time. He was selected in the second round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The full results from the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina can be seen below.

QB Jonathan Senecal, Montreal — 7.14

QB Arnaud Desjardins, Laval — 7.13

QB Keagan Hall, McMaster — DNP

QB Jackson Tachinski — 7.10

RB Ludovick Choquette, Long Island — 7.01

RB Isaiah Knight, UBC — 7.25

RB Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba — 7.26

RB Keanu Yazbeck, Western — 6.95

RB Joey Zorn, Windsor — 6.87

RB Ope Oshinubi, Alberta — 7.38

FB/TE Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota — 7.02

FB/TE Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal — 7.52

REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton — 7.21

REC Ethan Jordan, Laurier — 7.03

REC Brayden Misseri, Western — 7.28

REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan — 6.97

REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire — 7.15

REC Samuel Davenport, UBC — 6.82

REC Kolby Hurford, Alberta — 7.06

REC Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph — 7.00

REC Raidan Thorne, Laurier — 6.96

REC Hassane Dosso, Montreal — 7.15

REC Louis Geyer, Stuttgart (G) — 6.81

REC Tommy Wilson, Potsdam (G) — 6.84

REC Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval — 7.20

REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport — 7.12

OL Alex Berwick, Western — 8.06

OL Dre Doiron, Kansas — 7.71

OL Daniel Dove, Waterloo — 8.20

OL Daniel Hocevar, Guelph — 7.77

OL Arvin Hosseini, UBC — 7.82

OL Ethan Pyle, Guelph — 7.52

OL Cody Neumann, Alberta — 8.19

OL Domenico Piazza, McGill — 7.84

OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State — 7.83

OL Felix Despins, Concordia — 7.82

OL Erik Andersen, Western — 7.89

OL Connor Klassen, Regina — 7.82

OL Matthew Stokman, Manitoba — 8.19

DL Liam Hoskins, Windsor — 7.14

DL Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal — 6.87

DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal — 7.14

DL Liam Reid, Calgary — 7.33

DL Ty Anderson, Alberta — 7.25

DL Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC — 7.21

DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor — 7.34

DL Max Von Muehldorfer, Western — 7.39

DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU — 7.18

DL Silas Hubert, Queen’s — 7.28

DL Darien Newell, Queen’s — DNP

DL Chisanem Nsitem, Laurier — 7.84

LB Harold Miessan, Montreal — 7.15

LB Daniel Flanagan, Calgary — 7.19

LB Chopper Hippe, Regina — 7.46

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan — 6.88

LB Riley MacLeod, Western — 6.82

LB Lane Novak, Saskatchewan — 7.13

LB Chase Tataryn, Alberta — 7.38

LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor — 7.07

LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal — 6.85

DB Pablo Araya, Madrid (G) — 7.13

DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier — 6.81

DB Dolani Robinson, Regina — 6.97

DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M — 6.96

DB Ethan Ball, Calgary — 7.15

DB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta — 7.16

DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary — 6.96

DB Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa — 7.12

DB Jackson Findlay, Western — 6.88

DB Anton Haie, Laval — 6.62

DB Johari Hastings, Laurier — 7.28

DB Romeo Nash, Alberta — 7.32

DB Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s — 7.20

DB Ronan Horrall, UBC — 6.72