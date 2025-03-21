Domestic violence charge against CFL DB Demerio Houston dismissed

The domestic violence charge against longtime CFL defensive back Demerio Houston has been dropped, according to a statement from Daniel Wilkes, his public defender.

Wilkes indicated that a disposition was held on Thursday, March 20, when the charge was dismissed without leave following a review of the evidence. Over the next few months, the charge is expected to be expunged from his record.

Houston was accused of assaulting his wife on November 21, 2024, following an argument. When asked to leave their home, Houston was alleged to have struck her in the face with a suitcase. The victim’s name was omitted from reporting at her request.

The issuing magistrate wrote the accused had a history of domestic violence against the victim but she had previously been afraid to come forward about the “physical, mental, and emotional abuse” as he was the main source of financial support for her and their three young children.

Houston was released by the Calgary Stampeders last month close to one week after the charges were reported by 3DownNation. Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson revealed in a press conference on Thursday that Houston self-reported to the team and league immediately following his initial arrest, but that the decision to release him months later was made after instruction from the CFL.

“We stepped back and got guidance from the league,” Dickenson stated. “It’s a tough situation, I certainly feel like, especially when a guy goes to the States and maybe doesn’t have access to the media to tell his side.”

The five-foot-eleven, 170-pound defender played 15 games for the Stampeders in 2024, recording 74 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble. He joined the team on a two-year contract in free agency, becoming the tenth highest-paid defensive back in the league with a deal worth $128,800 in hard money last season.

The native of Shelby, N.C. spent the first three seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, earning All-CFL status in 2023 after leading the league in interceptions. In 40 career games, he has made 158 defensive tackles, 14 interceptions, three special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Dickenson did not provide a definitive answer on whether he believed Houston would be allowed to return to the Stampeders once he is cleared, deferring to the CFL on matters relating to their gender-based violence policy.

‘It’s an ongoing process, even right now, but probably he needs to address it with the league on what is required. It feels a little bit more league to me,” he said.

“I think the league has a set of rules and we all as an organization in training camp know this is one of the areas that if some allegations are there or if things happen, it can be black and white. I don’t feel the situation is quite black and white, but I do think as an organization we needed to step back when we did, and just kind of let everything sort itself out.”