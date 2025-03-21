The Toronto Argonauts have unveiled their coaching staff for the 2025 season, including the long-rumoured hiring of former Saskatchewan and Edmonton defensive coordinator Jason Shivers.

The 42-year-old will serve as co-defensive coordinator alongside incumbent Kevin Eiben, while also holding the titles of defensive backs coach and pro player personnel assistant. He returns to the Argos after having played 32 games for the organization and serving as a defensive assistant in 2013.

Shivers was the Elks’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2024, but was not retained after the team finished last in net offence allowed and seventh in points surrendered. He previously spent five seasons as defensive coordinator with the Roughriders.

Also joining the coaching staff is defensive line coach Greg Marshall, who spent last season in the same role with Ottawa.

The native of Beverly, Mass. has 20 years of CFL coaching experience with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Football Team, Ottawa Renegades, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He served as the head coach in Saskatchewan for the first half of the 2011 season before being fired, posting a record of 1-7, and was the head coach at the University of Toronto from 2017 to 2023, posting an 11-27 regular season record.

Marshall played defensive end for the Ottawa Rough Riders for nine seasons from 1980 to 1988, earning four East Division all-star selections, two CFL all-star selections, and the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in 1983. He was inducted into the RNation Legacy Wall at TD Place in 2023.

The pair replace William Fields and Demetrious Maxie, who left for opportunities with the Redblacks and Elks respectively.

Returning to the team for another season are head coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Dinwiddie, offensive line coach Kris Sweet, quarterbacks coach Mike Miller, receivers coach and passing game coordinator Pete Costanza, running backs coach Dominic Picard, offensive assistant Drew Tate, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kevin Eiben, and special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.