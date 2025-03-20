15 players to watch at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina

This year’s CFL Combine is set for Regina, Sask., where close to 75 players will compete to boost their stock ahead of the 2025 CFL Draft.

The action will get underway on March 21 with speed and jump testing in the morning and the bench press in the afternoon. The on-field testing will take place at the AffinityPlex Indoor Soccer Centre, while the bench press will occur at Mosaic Stadium.

Prospects will return to the AffinityPlex Indoor Soccer Centre on March 22 and 23, where they will participate in two practice sessions per day. The March 22 practices will start at 11:00 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. local time, while the March 23 practices will occur at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. local time.

Not every top prospect has chosen to attend this year’s CFL Combine, however, as a handful of potential first-round picks elected to do pro days or even garnered invitations to the NFL Combine. 3DownNation published a list of these top players on Wednesday.

Today, let’s take a look at 15 players who are expected to stand out at the CFL Combine.

DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor

The six-foot-three, 240-pound defender is the most well-traveled prospect in this year’s draft class, having played at the University of South Dakota, Highland Community College, and Davenport University before becoming a second-team U Sports All-Canadian with the Lancers. The 26-year-old’s age might turn some teams off but his 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons will be hard to ignore. Expect Amusan to do well in the one-on-ones.

OL Erik Andersen, Western

The native of London, Ont. posted respectable testing numbers at the recent University at Buffalo pro day but it’s in drills where he should impress the most. Andersen plays with excellent leverage for a six-foot-six, 305-pound blocker and is a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian offensive tackle for a reason. Though he’ll likely transition to guard at the professional level, Andersen’s balance and quick feet should help him secure his stock as one of the draft’s top offensive linemen.

DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU

The edge rusher, who ranks No. 4 on the CFL scouting bureau rankings, will be the top-ranked prospect in Regina. He made 110 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback pressures, three pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 collegiate games at Boise State and BYU, 23 of which he started. Bagnah tested at the Big 12 Pro Day on Wednesday, March 19 but still plans on attending the CFL Combine, the league has confirmed to 3DownNation.

DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary

The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Kelowna, B.C., won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top standup defensive player in U Sports football this past year after recording 41 total tackles, four interceptions, and one forced fumble with the Dinos. Beauchemin, whose grandfather, Bill Britton, played nine CFL seasons with B.C. and Calgary, has the length, athleticism, and experience to become a starting safety at the professional level. The CFL Combine will give him a chance to prove that against some top receivers.

REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire

The native of Montreal, Que. will be looking to establish himself as the best receiver at the CFL Combine with consensus top-ranked prospects Damien Alford and Keelan White electing not to attend. The six-foot-two, 210-pound target, who declared one year early, caught 126 passes for 1,476 yards and eight touchdowns over four seasons with the Wildcats with his best season coming in 2022.

DB Jackson Findlay, Western

The six-foot-three, 198-pound defender ran a 4.54-second forty-yard dash at the recent University at Buffalo pro day and will be looking to match or improve upon that in front of CFL scouts. The native of North Vancouver, B.C., whose great-grandfather, Stephen, grandfather, Greg, father, Anthony, and uncle, Brooks, all played in the CFL, is a two-time OUA all-star and one-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian.

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan

The reigning first-team U Sports All-Canadian ran a hand-timed 4.83-second forty-yard dash at the East-West Bowl in 2024, which he’ll be looking to improve upon in Regina. Hundeby, who was born in Saskatoon, Sask., made 118 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass knockdowns over 30 collegiate games with the Huskies, winning two Hardy Cups and appearing in two Vanier Cups.

LB Harold Miessan, Montreal

The six-foot, 200-pound defender is as decorated as any player at this year’s CFL Combine, having previously earned a first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection, a second-team U Sports All-Canadian selection, RSEQ Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the Presidents’ Trophy. However, he posted only 21.5 total tackles this past season, the lowest single-season output of his collegiate career, and didn’t test well at last year’s East-West Bowl. In Regina, Miessan will have a chance to prove he’s since spent plenty of time in the gym.

DL Darien Newell, Queen’s

The native of Brampton, Ont. impressed scouts from both sides of the border at the recent University at Buffalo pro day, leaping a 34-inch vertical jump at six-foot-three and 287 pounds. The deepest position in this year’s draft class is defensive line, according to sources around the league, and Newell might be the best of the bunch. In Regina, he’ll have a chance to prove he’s at least the best one who attended the CFL Combine.

DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

The six-foot-three, 236-pound edge rusher was dominant for the past two seasons, recording 41.5 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two pass knockdowns over 16 games. Ojo should be one of the top performers in the one-on-ones, though his testing numbers will likely impress as well. The two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian ran a 4.62-second hand-timed forty-yard dash at last year’s East-West Bowl and leaped nine feet, four inches in the broad jump.

QB Jonathan Sénécal, Montreal

The native of Montreal, Que. has been overshadowed by fellow quarterbacks Kurtis Rourke and Taylor Elgersma since winning the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2023 and will be looking to reassert himself at the CFL Combine. Is Sénécal a legitimate quarterback prospect? Is he athletic enough to play a different position? These are the types of questions he’ll be looking to answer. Some scouts see the six-foot-one, 200-pound passer as a late-round pick and he’ll be looking to improve that stock in Regina.

FB Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota

The six-foot-four, 260-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. spent three seasons as a backup quarterback at the University of North Dakota before converting to tight end in 2023. He caught 19 passes for 177 yards over 24 games and scored 12 total touchdowns, including nine along the ground, projecting as a possible CFL short-yardage quarterback. Vaughn is the younger brother of Justin Vaughn, who was a fifth-round pick of the Tiger-Cats in 2017.

LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor

The two-time second-team OUA all-star ran a blazing 4.47-second forty-yard dash at the recent University at Buffalo pro day, making him arguably the most athletic linebacker in this year’s draft class. The six-foot-three, 230-pound native of Windsor, Ont. made 137 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 25 collegiate games.

OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State

The six-foot-four, 310-pound native of Regina, Sask. was only a one-year starter with the Jackrabbits but played well, allowing 14 quarterback pressures and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Though he played exclusively left guard in 2024, Vibert played 77 snaps at centre in 2023, so watch for him to potentially take snaps at both positions in the one-on-ones at the CFL Combine.

RB Keanu Yazbeck, Western

After UBC star Isaiah Knight ran a pedestrian 4.76-second forty-yard dash at his recent pro day, Yazbeck has a chance to stand out among his fellow running backs. The native of Kirkland, Que. ran for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in a rotational role with the Mustangs, which can be viewed as an asset or detriment. On the one hand, he was never a full-time starter. On the other hand, he doesn’t have as much wear and tear as other running backs.