French receiver Hassane Dosso officially qualifies for National status in 2025 CFL Draft

One of the top pass catchers in U Sports has officially changed his draft status on the eve of the CFL Combine.

Sources have confirmed to 3DownNation that French receiver Hassane Dosso has officially qualified for National status. The Université de Montréal product was already invited to the league’s showcase in Regina this weekend as a Global prospect but will now be swapped into the 2025 CFL Draft alongside other eligible Canadians.

Dosso hails from Paris but has spent the majority of his football life in Canada, beginning at Cegep de Thetford before making the jump to the Carabins. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, any player who spends at least three seasons at a U Sports school and graduates can qualify for National status in the CFL. Dosso’s paperwork was recently approved by the league to formally switch his status.

Other players at the CFL National Combine who qualify as Nationals through this rule despite not holding Canadian citizenship include defensive end Kolade Amusan and running back Joey Zorn, both of whom are Americans who played at Windsor. Argonauts cornerback Jonathan Edouard and Redblacks safety Yani Gouadfel are recent examples of players who have made teams after qualifying for the draft this way.

Dosso did not play in 2024 while recovering from a fractured leg suffered in the Carabins’ 2023 regular-season finale. He caught 33 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns prior to the injury, earning his second career RSEQ All-Star selection and second-team All-Canadian status.

The six-foot, 188-pound target broke onto the scene in 2021 with a debut All-Canadian campaign that saw him catch 48 passes for 757 yards and four touchdowns through seven regular season games. He was limited to just one appearance the following year after suffering a serious shoulder injury in training camp. Through his U Sports career, he has helped Montreal to two Dunsmore Cup wins and a Vanier Cup title in 2023.

The CFL National Combine will run from March 21 to 23 in Regina, Sask. The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.