Canadian DL Nate Martey lifts lots, runs slow at Arkansas State pro day

Canadian defensive lineman Nate Martey participated in the Arkansas State University pro day on Wednesday with mixed results.

According to sources, the interior defender measured in at slightly under six-foot-one and 286 pounds with 33-inch arms and a 79-inch wingspan.

Martey completed 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which was on par with what many defensive linemen recorded at the NFL Combine. At last year’s CFL Combine, only two prospects did more than 25 reps on the bench press.

The native of Ottawa, Ont. ran a 5.52-second forty-yard dash, however, which would have ranked last among all players at the NFL Combine. At last year’s CFL Combine, only two prospects ran slower.

Martey spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Princeton University before transferring to Arkansas State. Over 37 games, he recorded 97 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass knockdown.

Martey was the No. 14-ranked prospect on the most recent edition of the CFL scouting bureau rankings.