Canadian DE Isaiah Bagnah posts pedestrian numbers at Big 12 Pro Day

Canadian edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah did not set himself apart from the pack at the Big 12 conference’s pro day on Wednesday, posting average results across the board.

According to a report from BYU play-by-play caller Jarom Jordan, the six-foot-four, 245-pound defender ran a 4.97-second forty-yard dash, which ranked 13th in his position group at the event. He added a 7.4-second three-cone (10th) and 4.7-second short shuttle (17th), while jumping 30 inches in the vertical (17th) and eight feet, one inch in the broad (24th). He elected not to bench.

Bagnah has spent the last two seasons at Brigham Young University, compiling 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and three pass breakups in 25 games for the Cougars. He previously attended Boise State University for four seasons, where he made 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble in 25 appearances.

The native of Lethbridge, Alta. will have a chance to redeem himself as he is scheduled to attend the CFL National Combine in Regina this weekend, though it remains unclear if he will fully test on such a short turnaround. Bagnah was the fourth-ranked prospect on the CFL’s Scouting Bureau rankings and while his measurables are average even by CFL standards, he could still rise in the draft now that he is unlikely to generate serious NFL interest.

The CFL National Combine will run from March 21 to 23 in Regina, Sask. The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.