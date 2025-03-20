111th Grey Cup named top sporting event in Canada for 2024

The Grey Cup has been named the best sporting event in Canada for the second consecutive year.

On Thursday, the 111th Grey Cup and the 2024 Grey Cup Festival received Sport Tourism Canada’s PRESTIGE Award for Marquee Event of the Year (budget over $10 million). Last year, the 110th Grey Cup and 2023 Grey Cup Festival also claimed the PRESTIGE Award for Event of the Year.

“This tremendous honour is a testament to the incredible efforts of so many people across the entire Canadian football community,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Amar Doman and the B.C. Lions organization put together an incredible stage to showcase our great game, and volunteers and staff brought that wonderful vision to life.

“But it’s the fans who showed up. They gathered, roared, sang, cheered and ziplined through an unforgettable week of celebration. Beyond our game, it was their passion and pride that we were most honoured to put on full display for everyone to see.”

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24 to capture the coveted trophy at BC Place in Vancouver, led by an MVP performance from backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle. The Jonas Brothers entertained an announced crowd of 52,349 for the halftime show.

The game drew 3,385,800 average English-language viewers on television on TSN and CTV, marking a 19.9 percent year-over-year increase. In total, 9.9 million Canadians watched some part of the game.

The PRESTIGE (Program Recognizing Exceptional Sport Tourism Initiatives, Games & Events) Awards were launched in 2007 to honour exceptional sport events, people and organizations.

“It’s an honour to earn the recognition from Sports Tourism Canada as the Canadian Event of the Year,” Lions’ President Duane Vienneau said as part of the announcement.

“From our entire club staff to the CFL office, as well as our partners at the government and corporate level, and of course, the hundreds of tireless volunteers, this award is a tribute to everybody who made the 111th Grey Cup and the Festival a party to remember for fans from coast to coast.”

The 112th Grey Cup is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2025, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Man.