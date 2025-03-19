Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former third-round NFL draft pick Rashaan Gaulden

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

The native of Spring Hill, Tenn. was originally a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft and played 24 games over two seasons with the team, recording 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass knockdown.

The six-foot, 200-pound defender played another three games as a member of the New York Giants (2019) and Las Vegas Raiders (2020) but did not register any statistics.

The 30-year-old was most recently with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022, having a month-long stint on their practice roster.

Gaulden played three collegiate seasons at the University of Tennessee where he made 140 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one interception, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 10 pass knockdowns over 36 games.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.