Montreal Alouettes sign former NFL DB Quenton Meeks

The Montreal Alouettes have signed former NFL defensive back Quenton Meeks.

The six-foot-one, 209-pound native of San Diego, Calif. played 17 regular-season NFL games over three seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints, recording 10 total tackles and two pass knockdowns.

The 27-year-old was most recently a member of the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He played collegiately at Stanford University where he recorded 115 tackles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Meeks is the son of longtime NFL coach Ron Meeks, who won Super Bowl XLI as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.