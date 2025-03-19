Calgary Stampeders release RB Kylin Hill, move one to retired list

The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Kylin Hill.

The five-foot-ten, 214-pound ball-carrier dressed for four games with the team last season, rushing 24 times for 102 yards. He also caught 10 passes for 127 yards and one score.

The Mississippi State University product had a month-long stint on the practice roster with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024 before signing in Calgary.

Hill was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He dressed for 10 games with the team, recording 11 carries for 31 yards and one catch for five yards.

The Stampeders have also moved American defensive back Clifford Chattman to the retired list, who had previously been on the team’s practice roster.

The six-foot-five, 198-pound defender had a stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons but didn’t see any regular-season action.

The native of New Orleans, La. finished his collegiate career at the University of Texas at San Antonio and made 90 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and 15 pass knockdowns over 18 games.

Chattman started his collegiate career at Texas A&M where he made 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and five pass knockdowns over 17 games with the Aggies.