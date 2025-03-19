3DownNation Podcast: Elgersma shines, Hollins gets paid, CFL commissioner search

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, JC Abbott discuss Taylor Elgersma’s performance at the University at Buffalo pro day, Alexander Hollins winning his $75,000 grievance, the ongoing search for the CFL’s next commissioner, two-time All-Conference offensive lineman Tiger Shanks being added to the 2025 CFL Draft, Nate Behar announcing his retirement, and six-time Grey Cup champion Adam Rita continuing his coaching career at age 77.

