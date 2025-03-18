Toronto Argonauts returning to University of Guelph for 2025 training camp

The Toronto Argonauts are returning to the University of Guelph for training camp. They will also hold their preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, May 30 on campus at Alumni Stadium.

“There is nowhere else we would rather be,” said head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a statement. “The university treats us incredibly well and gives us every opportunity to focus on football and grow stronger as a team. The facilities, the accommodations, the food, the support, it’s all first class. We are excited to get on campus and get going soon.”

The Boatmen have held training camp in Guelph every year since the CFL returned to the field in 2021. The club previously held training camp in the city in 2016 as well as multiple times during the 1980s and 1990s.

Rookie camp, which will feature all quarterbacks and first-year players, begins on May 7 and lasts for three days. The roster will be cut down to 85 players by May 10, after which main training camp will begin on May 11. Two days later, the roster will be cut down to 75 players plus non-counters.

The Argonauts may elect to close some practices, though this will communicated to the public at least on day in advance. The annual Double Blue scrimmage game will occur on May 19.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24.

The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.