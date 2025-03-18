Former U Sports All-Canadian DL Muftah Ageli to participate at Eastern Michigan pro day

Canadian defensive lineman Muftah Ageli will perform in front of scouts at the upcoming Eastern Michigan University pro day, the school has confirmed to 3DownNation. The event will be held on Thursday, March 20.

The native of Windsor, Ont. played at Northwestern Oklahoma State University this past season where he made 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception over 10 games. The school, located in Alva, Okla., competes in the Great American Conference at the NCAA Divison II level.

Prior to transferring down south, Ageli played three seasons at the University of Windsor where he recorded 80 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 25 games. In 2023, he was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian and a first-team OUA all-star. In 2022, he earned a second-team OUA all-star selection.

The six-foot-two, 310-pound defender attended the U Sports East-West Bowl in 2024 where he recorded 40 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Only five players in the history of the CFL Combine have done 40 or more reps, including Sherbrooke offensive lineman Anthony Horth, who did so at the recent CFL Invitational Combine. No player at this year’s NFL Combine did more than 33.

Ageli played a key role in Windsor’s recent resurgence as a program. In 2022, the team snapped a six-year postseason drought to meet the University of Ottawa in the quarterfinal round of the OUA playoffs, narrowly losing 43-40. In 2023, the Lancers won a home playoff game for the first time since 1975, knocking off Carleton University in the quarterfinal round before a 21-14 loss to Wilfrid Laurier the following week.