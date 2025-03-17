Mike Miller, Brent Monson to serve as coordinators at CFL Combine

The coaching staff for this year’s CFL Combine in Regina has been set.

Mike Miller, the quarterbacks coach for the Toronto Argonauts, will serve as offensive coordinator, while Brent Monson, the defensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will serve as defensive coordinator.

Miller has spent the past three seasons with the Boatmen, helping the team win two Grey Cups. Under his guidance, McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the CFL in passing yards, Chad Kelly won Most Outstanding Player, and Nick Arbuckle was named Grey Cup MVP. The native of Pittsburgh, Pa., who served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012, interviewed for the same position with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this offseason.

Monson was hired as Hamilton’s new defensive coordinator after Chris Jones wasn’t retained following the 2024 season. The native of Hamilton, Ont., who started his coaching career with the Steel City Ironmen of the Ontario Varsity Football League, spent the past 14 years with the Calgary Stampeders, winning two Grey Cups, including a five-year stint as defensive coordinator.

The rest of the offensive staff includes Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive assistant Josh Donnelly as quarterbacks coach, Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive assistant and receivers coach Billy Jean as running backs coach, B.C. Lions receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kevin Bourgoin as receivers coach, and Ottawa Redblacks offensive line coach Mike Gibson and Calgary Stampeders running backs coach and assistant offensive line coach Ucambre Williams as co-offensive line coaches.

The rest of the defensive staff includes Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive line coach Phillip Daniels as defensive line coach, Edmonton Elks defensive quality control coach Danny Nesbitt as linebackers coach, and Montreal Alouettes defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe as defensive backs coach.

This year’s CFL Combine will feature close to 75 players competing to boost their stock ahead of the 2025 CFL Draft.

The action will get underway on March 21 with speed and jump testing in the morning and the bench press in the afternoon. The on-field testing will take place at the AffinityPlex Indoor Soccer Centre, while the bench press will occur at Mosaic Stadium.

Prospects will return to the AffinityPlex Indoor Soccer Centre on March 22 and 23, where they will participate in two practice sessions per day. The March 22 practices will start at 11:00 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. local time, while the March 23 practices will occur at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. local time.