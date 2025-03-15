Western duo Jackson Findlay, Erik Andersen post solid numbers at Buffalo pro day

Safety Jackson Findlay and offensive lineman Erik Andersen had solid outings at the University at Buffalo pro day on Thursday, spearheading the next wave of Western University prospects to go from the Mustangs to professional football.

Findlay measured in at just under six-foot-three and 198 pounds before running an unofficial 4.54-second forty-yard dash, which would have placed him fourth at last year’s CFL Combine. He was clocked at 7.13 seconds in the three-cone and 4.71 seconds in the short shuttle, while posting a 34-inch vertical, 10-foot, two-inch broad jump, and 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native was the eighth-ranked prospect on the CFL’s winter Scouting Bureau list after an outstanding collegiate career with the Mustangs. In 41 career games, he amassed 182 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, 25 pass breakups, and eight interceptions.

Findlay earned first-team All-Canadian honours in 2023 and was a finalist for the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024 as the top standup defensive player in the country. He was also named one of U Sports’ Top 8 Academic All-Canadians last year and plans to become a paediatric oncologist when his pro football career is over.

Andersen posted 17 reps on the bench press at six-foot-six and 306 pounds before running an unofficial 5.3-second forty-yard dash. He also recorded a 5.09-second short shuttle and 7.95-second three-cone to go along with a 26.5-inch vertical and a seven-foot, nine-inch broad jump.

The native of London, Ont. has appeared in 38 games for Western during his tenure, twice earning first-team All-Canadian honours and taking home the OUA’s nomination for the J.P. Metras Trophy as the country’s top lineman last season. He is currently ranked 10th by the CFL Scouting Bureau.

Both Findlay and Andersen are scheduled to perform at the CFL National Combine, which runs from March 21 to 23 in Regina. Pro day results are hand-timed while the Combine uses an electronic laser system, often resulting in slightly slower official times.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.