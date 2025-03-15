Canadian DL Darien Newell draws increased NFL interest after pro day performance

Canadian defensive lineman Darien Newell has NFL teams looking into him even more following an impressive pro day performance.

After checking in at six-foot-three and 287 pounds, Newell recorded a 34-inch vertical, nine-foot, five-inch broad jump and then ripped off a 4.96-second 40-yard time. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times — it’s worth noting that rep count was over 30 in training.

Representatives from 17 NFL teams saw him live at the University at Buffalo. Following his testing and on-field workout, seven NFL teams talked to him privately: the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s already been offered a contract, through his agents Fred Weinrauch and Craig Schaeffer, by the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats. It shows there are professional teams wanting him to put pen to paper.

Newell was invited to the College Gridiron Showcase in January. According to 3DownNation reporter J.C. Abbott, he was an absolute wrecking ball during pass rush one-on-ones, violently knocking back opponents regardless of the logo on their helmets. The three-time All-Canadian showed special twitch at his size and NFL-calibre power, which resulted in an interview with the New England Patriots.

The 22-year-old is trying to join other Canadian university defensive linemen who have earned NFL opportunities:

– Tavius Robinson was selected in the fourth round during the 2023 NFL Draft from the University of Mississippi after his first two collegiate seasons were played at the University of Guelph.

– David Onyemata was selected in the fourth round during the 2016 NFL Draft from the University of Manitoba.

– Akiem Hicks was selected in the third round during the 2012 NFL Draft from the University of Regina.

– Vaughn Martin was selected in the fourth round during the 2009 NFL Draft from Western University.

– Mathieu Betts signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears in 2019 after playing at Université Laval.

– Daryl Waud signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Commanders in 2015 after playing at Western University.

– Linden Gaydosh signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2013 after playing at the University of Calgary.

– Stefan Charles signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013 after playing at the University of Regina.

– Ricky Foley signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2006 after playing at York University.

– Dan Federkeil signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 after playing at the University of Calgary. He was converted to an offensive lineman in the NFL.

– Israel Idonije signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2003 after playing at the University of Manitoba. He went on to spend 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Chicago Bears.

– Kent Warnock signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1986 after playing at the University of Calgary.

Newell recorded 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two pass knockdowns and one forced fumble during 37 career games at Queen’s University. He consistently affected the quarterback as a starter for the Gaels. The Brampton, Ont. native was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian.