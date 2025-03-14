Riders sign Nebraska special teams ace Phalen Sanford

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Phalen Sanford to their training camp roster.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound defender was a walk-on transfer to the University of Nebraska from Hastings College, a small NAIA school located in the state. Sanford established himself as a key special teams contributor and eventually started five games at safety in his senior year, compiling 55 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a blocked punt.

The native of Benkelman, Neb. ran track in his one season at Hastings, competing in multiple events including the heptathlon and winning three event titles. He qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the high jump that year and finished 24th.

Sanford went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following a strong pro day showing that 4.59-second forty-yard dash, 39-inch vertical, and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump. He appeared in three preseason games, recording three tackles, a fumble recovery, and scooped up a blocked punt, but was released after training camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.