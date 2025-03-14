Canadian OLB Michael Hoecht suspended six games by NFL for PED violation

Canadian outside linebacker Michael Hoecht will have to wait a little longer than expected to play his first game as a Buffalo Bill after receiving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

General manager Brandon Beane revealed on Friday that the Bills were aware of Hoecht’s situation before signing him to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency. The native of Oakville, Ont. called the positive drug test, which found elevated levels of testosterone, “the lowest point of my entire life” and said he took unauthorized supplements given to him by a long-time personal trainer under the belief that they were safe.

“This is somebody that I thought I could trust, and that’s where this ultimately becomes my responsibility because I think as our relationship continued, I stopped being vigilant in checking that things were what they said they were,” Hoecht said in his introductory press conference on Friday.

“I don’t have anybody to be mad at but myself. I got complacent. I trusted somebody I shouldn’t have trusted.”

Hoect has played 68 career NFL regular-season games since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, helping that team win Super Bowl LVI. He has recorded 180 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-four, 267-pound defender played collegiately at Brown University, where he was named second-team All-Ivy League in 2019. He played along the defensive line for the Bears but was converted to outside linebacker with the Rams in 2022.

Hoecht will be eligible to participate in OTAs, training camp, and preseason games with the Bills but will not be able to make his regular-season debut until at least Week 7.

“I would like to be a voice of caution to anybody in the NFL and younger players to learn from my mistake. As much as you think you can trust people who you think have your best interests at heart, that responsibility always falls on you,” Hoecht said.

“Blindly trusting somebody because they try to build up a relationship with you, you just have to be the most vigilant because the consequences are serious. I know I have a lot of work to do on that front. I take full responsibility for it because it’s careless, it’s reckless.”

Fellow Buffalo free-agent signee Larry Ogunjobi was also handed a six-game suspension, though the team was unaware that punishment was impending during negotiations.