The Calgary Stampeders will finally live up to their name in 2025 and now they have a logo to match.

On Thursday, the team unveiled the marketing push for the inaugural Stampede Bowl, a marquee Thursday night game that will help kick off the Calgary Stampede. The imposing horse-head logo with red and black highlights on a steel backdrop is far more fearsome than what we are accustomed to seeing from Calgary; a nice touch added to this attempt at innovation.

Yahoo! Our official Stampede Bowl logo is here ? Don’t miss out on this historic event when we officially kick off this year’s Stampede festivities on July 3rd with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Turf! ???

The Calgary Stampede is Canada’s most famous rodeo, attracting over a million visitors annually over its 10-day exhibition. Despite deriving their name from the more than 100-year-old event, the Stampeders have typically played on the road during Stampede week to avoid conflict.

This year, the two organizations have partnered so that Calgary can host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, July 3 and literally kick off the festivities. It has not yet been revealed what this partnership will mean for the gameday experience or if there will be a joint ticket deal to access both events, as the Toronto Argonauts have typically done with the Canadian National Exhibition.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.