B.C. Lions pay Alexander Hollins $75,000 bonus after CFLPA wins injury grievance

The B.C. Lions will pay American receiver Alexander Hollins his $75,000 roster bonus after a grievance was filed — and won — by the Canadian Football League Players’ Association.

The 28-year-old was released by the team on January 30 prior to his offseason payment being due. General manager Ryan Rigmaiden said during the CFL’s winter meetings in January that Hollins battled knee problems to end the 2024 season and underwent arthroscopic surgery in December to repair those issues.

Teams cannot release veteran players while injured, which is why the union disputed Hollins being cut.

“The CFLPA takes its responsibility to protect and advocate for players very seriously, and the case of Alexander Hollins is a clear example of why our daily work is so critical,” the union said in a statement provided to 3DownNation.

“Following his release from the B.C. Lions, our office conducted its standard due diligence and discovered that Hollins had been injured at the time of his release. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, a team cannot release an injured veteran player. This release took place immediately before Hollins was contractually owed a $75,000 offseason bonus, but after being released this was withheld by the club.”

“To ensure fairness, the CFLPA facilitated an independent medical assessment by a neutral physician in British Columbia, which confirmed that Hollins was unfit to play at the time of his release. As a result, the team was required to honour his contract and pay the $75,000 bonus.”

“This situation reinforces the essential role that the CFLPA plays in protecting players’ rights and ensuring that contractual obligations are upheld. While the CFLPA’s work may not always be public, members can have confidence that their association is always advocating on their behalf. The CFLPA will continue to fight for its members and will never stop advocating for fair and equal treatment of all players.”

The Lions declined 3DownNation‘s request for comment on the situation.

There are three possible outcomes following the grievance ruling. Hollins could go back to B.C. for the 2025 season and earn what was originally scheduled: $233,800 in hard money plus $11,000 in possible statistical, all-star and awards incentives. However, he would have to pass his training camp physical for that pact to stay intact.

Hollins and the team could also come to terms on a renegotiated deal, keeping the two sides together at a more salary cap-friendly price.

The final path includes the six-foot, 170-pound pass catcher becoming a free agent with the Lions paying out only his $75,000 bonus. If Hollins chooses to be set free, it would allow him to sign with any team that might want him. He would need to sign for $158,800 in hard money to make up the difference from his current contract with B.C.

Rigmaiden believes Hollins is “probably the best route runner in the league” but he must be fully healthy to play at an elite level. During his first full season in the league in 2023, the Eastern Illinois University product was named a West Division all-star.

That season, the Yazoo City, Miss. native was a consistent threat, recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns, ranking fourth, fourth, and second in those categories league-wide. He averaged 15 yards per catch that year.

Hollins recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns in 2024, though he struggled at times with drops. Over 38 career CFL games, he’s registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Prior to coming north, Hollins spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards. He earned around $387,000 USD while in the NFL.

The B.C. Lions open the team’s 2025 regular season — with or without Hollins — by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. ET.