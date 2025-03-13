New York Giants sign former CFL OL Greg Van Roten to extension

The New York Giants are bringing back veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on a one-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Van Roten started all 17 games at guard for the Giants last season after signing with the team on the eve of training camp. The 35-year-old is entering his 12th NFL season and his 10th since returning from the CFL.

The six-foot-three, 308-pound blocker signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2015 after stints with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in 32 games over two CFL seasons at tackle, guard and centre before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2017.

The native of Rockville Centre, N.Y. was released by the Jags prior to training camp that year but landed with the Carolina Panthers, going on to play 37 games for the club over three seasons. He has since had stops with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and now Giants, appearing in 127 NFL contests and starting 88.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Van Roten was a two-time All-Ivy League selection as a member of the Quakers before going unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has made over $15.1 million so far in his NFL career.