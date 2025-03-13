Former Riders RB Jamal Morrow retires from CFL

Former CFL running back Jamal Morrow has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 30-year-old free agent unveiled his decision with a statement on his Instagram account on Thursday. It can be read in its entirety below and has been lightly edited for clarity.

“What can I say? This game has brought me so many memories and taught me so many lessons. I sit here with a heart full of gratitude to announce I am retiring from the game I love so much. My teammates from J.A.A.F, Pop Warner, HTOWN, WAZZU, SASK, and Ottawa. S/O to the H-Mob, Trap5, I-Hop, 007, Nest, and morning crew — love y’all boys. Thanks to all the coaches who pushed me each and every day to be the best and to all the trainers and surgeons — all eight of them.

Thank you to the fans who always showed love, whether rocking a jersey, screaming or booing from the stands or from TV! You guys made the journey fun!

Thank you to my family — Moms, Pops, and Isaiah — making sacrifices to support me, being there through the ups and the downs, and always being the rock I could always lean on!

The next chapter is here and I can’t wait to start. Thank you football. JMO OUT!”

Morrow played one game for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024, rushing two times for seven yards and making one catch for six yards before suffering an injury. He had previously tried to join the Calgary Stampeders but was unable to pass his physical.

The five-foot-eight, 205-pound back is best known for his tenure with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In three seasons with the team, he rushed for 1,614 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 82 passes for 744 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 48 kickoffs for 1,031 yards.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Morrow played 50 games over four seasons at Washington State. The native of Menifee, Cal. recorded 316 carries for 1,795 yards and nine touchdowns along with 202 receptions for 1,748 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned 22 punts for 200 yards and 24 kickoffs for 476 yards. He ranks third in Cougars’ program history with 4,219 career all-purpose yards.