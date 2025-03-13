Dallas Cowboys bring back former Rider, Canadian OL Dakoda Shepley: report

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to a two-year contract, according to a report from KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Shepley is in his second stint with the Cowboys and has been with the team since October 2023, primarily serving on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for three games in 2024 but automatically became a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 16 games while spending parts of six seasons in the NFL. The native of Windsor, Ont. initially signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts in addition to Dallas. He has earned more than $1.8 million during his NFL career.

Shepley was a first-round pick of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2019 season with the team in between NFL stops. The UBC product started 14 games at right guard that year, winning the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.