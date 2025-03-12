Top draft prospect Damien Alford reneges on CFL Combine, will attend Big 12 Pro Day

Canadian receiver Damien Alford has withdrawn from the CFL Combine after earning a spot in the upcoming Big 12 Pro Day, the league has confirmed to 3DownNation.

This appears to have been a recent development as Alford’s agent told 3DownNation on Monday that the receiver was accepted by the Big 12 only “a couple of days ago.”

The six-foot-six, 215-pound target played four games at the University of Utah this past season and made one start, though he didn’t record any receptions. He initially deferred his draft eligibility from 2025 to 2026 as he planned to transfer to Florida Atlantic University. Alford recently changed course, however, deciding to reenter the class of 2025.

The native of Montreal, Que. played his first four collegiate seasons at Syracuse University, notching 67 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a team captain during his junior season in 2023.

Alford was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the fall edition of the CFL scouting bureau rankings. He was not listed on the winter edition of the rankings as he had temporarily deferred his draft status.

This marks the second year that the Big 12 Pro Day will be held. The event, which will feature over 200 participants, will be held in Frisco, Texas from March 18 to 21.

The CFL Combine is scheduled for Regina, Sask. from March 21 to 23.