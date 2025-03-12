Over half-dozen Canadians to perform at University at Buffalo pro day

3DownNation has learned that at least seven players eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft will attend the University at Buffalo pro day on Thursday, March 13.

The prospects include Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier receiver Ethan Jordan, Western offensive lineman Erik Andersen, York defensive lineman Brandon Davies-Lyons, Queen’s defensive lineman Darien Newell, Windsor linebacker Devin Veresuk, and Western defensive back Jackson Findlay.

Elgersma is the most notable name as this is the only event at which he will test ahead of this year’s draft cycle. The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer attended the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason, becoming the first U Sports quarterback ever to do so. He completed four-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards in front of NFL and CFL scouts in Mobile, Ala.

The 22-year-old native of London, Ont. was named the Hec Crighton Trophy winner with the Golden Hawks this past year after helping the team reach the Vanier Cup. Over four collegiate seasons, he threw for 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions.

Jordan, Andersen, Newell, Veresuk, and Findlay will attend the upcoming CFL Combine, while Davies-Lyons participated in the recent CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ont. The six-foot-four, 306-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., who also played along the offensive line at York, ran a 5.29-second forty-yard dash at the event.

Jordan was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024 as Elgersma’s top target at Laurier. The five-foot-ten, 166-pound native of Chatham, Ont. made 243 catches for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns with the Golden Hawks, joining Andy Fantuz and Don Blair as the only receivers in U Sports history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

Andersen played 38 games over four seasons at Western University and was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian at tackle in 2023 and 2024. He was also the OUA’s nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy this past year, though he didn’t win the award at the national level.

Newell recorded 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks over 37 career games at Queen’s. The six-foot-three, 295-pound native of Brampton, Ont. was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian.

Veresuk was named a second-team OUA all-star with the Lancers this past season after recording a career-high 74 total tackles. The six-foot-three, 230-pound native of Windsor, Ont. made 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 22 career U Sports games.

Findlay was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2023 and was the OUA’s nominee for the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024. The six-foot-three, 205-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C. made 182 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 25 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 41 career U Sports games.

Last year, Concordia defensive back Dawson Pierre made the trip down to Buffalo as the lone U Sports prospect to test in front of CFL and NFL scouts. Offensive lineman Gabe Wallace, who was later selected in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, also performed at the event, though that was a natural fit as he played collegiately at the University at Buffalo.

The CFL Combine is set for March 21-23 in Regina, Sask., while the 2025 CFL Draft will take place on Tuesday, April 29.