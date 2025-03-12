Montreal Alouettes sign former USFL LB Christian McFarland

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American linebacker Christian McFarland to a two-year contract, tying him to the team through 2026.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound native of Sacramento, Calif. spent two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL where he played under Noel Thorpe, Montreal’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. McFarland made 98 total tackles with the team.

The 26-year-old has since played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL, making 14 total tackles over four games in 2024.

McFarland played his final two collegiate seasons at Idaho State where he made 141 total tackles, 13 pass knockdowns, two interceptions, 13 pass knockdowns, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble over 22 games.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.