Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma to perform at University at Buffalo pro day

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma will perform for NFL scouts during the University at Buffalo pro day on Thursday, March 13, per sources.

Elgersma played against elite competition at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. and looked like he belonged. The 22-year-old was the first Canadian university QB to be invited and play in the marquee all-star game in the NFL Draft process. 18-year NFL scout and former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy believes “he’s got the stuff NFL quarterbacks tend to have” to make it in professional football.

The six-foot-five, 220-pound pivot attended two other all-star events in January, impressing scouts at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Tex. and the Stardom Scrimmage in Orlando, Fla. He’s done interviews with at least eight NFL teams so far as the process continues.

The London, Ont. native completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in his senior season at Wilfrid Laurier, producing an 11-1 win-loss record as a starter. He carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores while leading the team to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Over four seasons with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in 39 games. He has rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he has been named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

Elgersma can boost his NFL stock even more with a standout showing throwing the football at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse in Western New York. As per 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, there will be six other Canadian prospects in attendance.