Canadian linebacker Connor Shay performed for NFL and CFL scouts during his University of Wyoming pro day on Wednesday.

10 NFL teams were in attendance, including the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders.

The three CFL teams in attendance were the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Stamps currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Shay checked in at six-foot-one-and-a-half and 227 pounds. He recorded a 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot, three-inch broad jump, 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 4.35-second shuttle, and 6.80-second three-cone drill.

The 23-year-old defender started 12 games at weak-side linebacker in his senior season for the Cowboys in 2024, recording 76 total tackles — 45 solo and 31 assisted — eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Through 49 career games at Wyoming, Shay registered 97 total tackles — 54 solo and 43 assisted — while playing mostly special teams his first three seasons on campus.

3DownNation reporter John Hodge projected Shay to be selected No. 1 overall in his first 2025 CFL mock draft. His pro day performance backs up his high CFL Draft stock and it should boost interest from NFL teams as a potential undrafted free agent.

Shay’s father Chuck was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and moved to the United States at a young age. That’s how he qualified to become a Canadian in the CFL.