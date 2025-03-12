B.C. Lions sign Penn State standout DB Johnny Dixon

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive back Johnny Dixon.

The five-foot-eleven, 185-pound native Tampa, Fla. finished his collegiate career with three seasons at Penn State University. He made 86 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 15 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 37 games.

Dixon was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and attended the Senior Bowl, where he suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.

The 24-year-old started his collegiate career at the University of South Carolina where he made 37 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass knockdowns, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.