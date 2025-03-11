That was fast: B.C. Lions sell out Langford preseason game in under 15 minutes

The B.C. Lions sold out its home preseason game just 12 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.

“Following the success of Touchdown Pacific, which saw a sellout in under an hour, and our quick public sale for Langford, it’s evident the region is jacked up for B.C. Lions football,” said team Duane Vienneau in a statement. “We have great fans on Vancouver Island and (owner) Amar Doman is proud to bring the club back in 2025.”

The preseason game, which is scheduled for Monday, May 19, will be held at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., which features around 6,000 seats. The venue is the home of the Westshore Rebels of the Canadian Junior Football League, Pacific Pride of the Canadian Premier League, and many events for Rugby Canada.

The Lions held Touchdown Pacific at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria in 2024, which was widely considered a success. Temporary seats were added to accommodate a sellout crowd of 14,727 fans as the Lions defeated the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 38-12 in the first-ever CFL game on Vancouver Island.

B.C. finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.