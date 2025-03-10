Ottawa Redblacks mourn two-time Grey Cup champion Doug Specht

Two-time Grey Cup champion Doug Specht has passed away at the age of 83.

The native of Windsor, Ont. played for the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1965 to 1971, helping the team win back-to-back championships in 1968 and 1969.

The six-foot-two, 236-pound blocker, who played centre and guard, was named an East Division all-star in 1966. He played collegiately at Brigham-Young University.

“In his post-playing days, (Specht) remained in Ottawa, serving as a respected bailiff within the region,” wrote the Redblacks in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Doug’s loved ones, as we share in their grief during this time.”

Specht was inducted into the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.