Former CFL linebacker Alex Singleton cameos on hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind

CFL fans watching the reunion show finale of Love Is Blind on Sunday night were treated to an unexpected shock when former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Alex Singleton appeared on screen.

The current member of the NFL’s Denver Broncos was featured in a pre-recorded video message announcing that the ninth season of the uber-popular Netflix reality dating show would be coming to the Mile High City. Singleton caught a virtual pass from Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus, who represented the Season 8 host cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, and introduced the next location before wishing the show a happy five-year anniversary.

Singleton was born in Thousand Oaks, Cal. but holds Canadian citizenship through his mother, which led to him being selected sixth overall in the 2016 CFL Draft by Calgary. He became a star over three seasons with the Stampeders, earning two All-CFL selections, one Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award, and winning one Grey Cup.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender made the jump to the NFL in 2019 and has spent six seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos, making 633 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he set a new Broncos single-season record with 177 tackles.

The 31-year-old missed the majority of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Week 3 but was still named Denver’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award due to his outstanding community service.

Love Is Blind is a reality show and social experiment in which single men and women are isolated in pods and go on virtual dates, falling in love and eventually getting engaged without ever actually seeing their prospective spouse. It has produced 110 episodes since its debut in 2020 and launched 10 regional spinoffs. While streaming numbers are inconsistently reported, it is one of the most watched shows on televison, boasting tens of millions of fans and billions of minutes viewed.

The show has yet to determine whether its premise and title are accurate, but CFL fans certainly prove that love can be eternal when it comes to Singleton.