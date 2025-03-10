Canadian WR Josh Palmer to sign $36 million deal with Buffalo Bills: report

Canadian receiver Josh Palmer is signing a three-year contract worth $36 million with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $18 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old made 39 receptions for 584 yards and one touchdown with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. Over four years with the team, he made 182 catches for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Brampton, Ont. was originally a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He caught 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns over four years with the Volunteers.

Palmer played at St. Roch Catholic Secondary School in Brampton for grades nine and ten, helping the team win back-to-back junior varsity championships. He finished his high school playing career at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which is where he became a three-star collegiate recruit.

NFL free agency opened on Monday, though contracts can’t officially be ratified until Wednesday, March 12.