Calgary Stampeders sign QBs Josh Love, Joey Gatewood

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterbacks Josh Love and Joey Gatewood.

Love started his professional career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He also had a stint on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers the following year.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound passer most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL where he threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2024. Over three seasons in the UFL, Love threw for 2,660 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions with Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Memphis.

The native of Mission Viejo, Calif. played 41 collegiate games at San Jose State where he threw for 7,206 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He remains the third-leading passer in school history and was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gatewood attended rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 as a tight end.

The six-foot-five, 221-pound passer finished his collegiate career as a tight end at the University of Louisville where he caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The native of Jacksonville, Fla. was previously a backup quarterback at Auburn, Kentucky, and Central Florida. Over those three stops, he threw for 180 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed the ball 86 times for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.