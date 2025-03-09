DB Brandon Alexander bids Winnipeg Blue Bombers farewell but not retiring from CFL

Veteran safety Brandon Alexander has bid farewell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after becoming a free agent last month, though he’s not yet ready to retire.

The 31-year-old appeared in 16 games last season, making 57 defensive tackles and forcing one fumble to help the team reach the Grey Cup for the fifth straight season.

He took to social media on Sunday to thank the team for their time together, which some outlets, including this one, interpreted as a retirement message. Instead, Alexander’s agent reached out to 3DownNation to explain that his client isn’t retiring and is still actively looking for his next playing opportunity.

“8 years strong with 1 professional team,” Alexander wrote on Facebook.

“To the Blue Bombers that gave me a chance to play ball again I’m grateful and hopefully every day of my 8 years, I showed how grateful I was/am for that opportunity. My teammates/fans over that period of time made it easy to go to put it on the line everyday.

I can’t thank the fans enough that accepted me into your home of Winnipeg, Manitoba. You’ve seen me start my career as a 23-year-old young adult. Always stood behind me and watched me grow into the football player y’all loved to cheer for. Winnipeg only shines because you all put the lights in and on the stadium. I will miss the love I’ve felt over the years. #1 fanbase in the CFL without a doubt.

And to my teammates, ya’ll already know what it is. Too many memories were given to me that I will carry for the rest of my life. Can’t replace that. Love y’all boys.”

The native of Orlando, Fla. first joined the Blue Bombers in 2017 following a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons. He has played 89 career CFL games, making 268 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles.

Alexander is a two-time West Division all-star, one-time CFL all-star, and two-time Grey Cup champion.