Former CFL, NFL punter Ty Long officially retires from pro football

Former CFL and NFL punter Ty Long has officially announced his retirement from professional football after last playing in 2022.

The 31-year-old made the announcement via his X account on Saturday, stating that he would be retiring as a Los Angeles Charger and including the B.C. Lions on his long list of thank-yous. His full statement can be read below and has been lightly edited for clarity.

“There are so many people I want to thank… I’m so grateful for my wonderful wife, parents, grandparents, friends, coaches, trainers, and so many more. The team that I had around me throughout my 10 years truly helped me in every aspect. I’m so grateful for all you.

UAB… Ever faithful, ever loyal.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to wear the green and gold and to have created so many cherished memories in Birmingham—a city that has become my home. I will forever appreciate the unwavering support from my UAB family.

BC Lions.. my 2 years in Vancouver helped me develop into a pro and a man. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play in the CFL!

LA Chargers.. So many great memories along with some tough ones, but that’s what makes it a Journey. There’s nothing like putting on that powder blue jersey. I’m forever grateful to be a Captain for such a prestigious team.

I’m excited to move on to the next chapter — coaching full-time. Starting my own kicking company has always been a dream of mine. Ty Long Kicking is my new career. I couldn’t be more excited. Helping the next generation with everything — the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of this game — is something I’ve truly enjoyed.

I’m forever grateful for the wild journey God put me on in my playing career. The adversity I had to learn to overcome helped me develop into the man you see today.

Ty Long Kicking….is full go.

Thanks to everyone who supported me as a player—I hope you’ll do the same for me as a coach.”

Long joined the Lions in 2017, following brief stints with the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 36 career CFL games, he punted 236 times for 11,409 yards, averaging 48.3 yards per kick and scoring 21 singles. A two-time All-CFL selection, he also performed place-kicking duties and made 82-of-92 field goal attempts (88.2 percent), plus 58-of-65 extra points (89 percent).

The native of Roswell, Ga. left for the Chargers in 2019 and would go on to play three seasons with the NFL club, twice being named team captain. In 49 games, he punted 151 times for 7,016 yards, averaging 46.5 yards per kick. The UAB product also briefly handled double duty in L.A., making 7-of-9 field goal attempts and all nine converts in his first NFL season.

Long was last under contract with the New York Jets in September of 2022, spending a week on the practice roster. He earned just under $2.2 million in his NFL career.