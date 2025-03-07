Winnipeg Blue Bombers add André Bolduc, Billy Jean to 2025 coaching staff

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added André Bolduc and Billy Jean to the team’s 2025 coaching staff. Bolduc will be the running backs coach, while Jean joins as an offensive assistant and receivers coach.

Bolduc spent the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders as running backs coach and 2023 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as running backs coach and run-game coordinator. He previously spent a decade in different roles with the Montreal Alouettes, including running backs coach, assistant head coach, receivers coach, special teams coach, and offensive assistant.

The 53-year-old started coaching career as the offensive coordinator with the Université de Montréal in 2002, then went to College Montmorency as head coach for two season. He became the head coach at the Université de Sherbrooke in 2007 and served in the role for five years. Bolduc led Sherbrooke to the postseason three times, winning the first playoff game in program history in 2010. He was the RSEQ coach of the year in 2011.

The native of Alma, Que. played six years in the CFL as a receiver and running back with Ottawa, Edmonton, and Montreal. He served as a special teams captain for the Alouettes in 1999 and 2000.

Jean joins Mike O’Shea’s staff after most recently serving as the video coordinator and video analyst with Montreal.

The Laval product spent 2019 through 2023 at the Université de Montréal as the running backs and receivers coach plus video coordinator. He first began coaching with the Alouettes in 2017 as an offensive assistant, assistant receivers coach, and in football operations.