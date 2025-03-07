The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back D.J. Daniel to their training camp roster.

The 26-year-old most recently played six games for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in 2024, collecting 16 tackles and one interception. He earned All-USFL honours in 2023 with the New Jersey Generals, collecting 30 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games.

Daniel signed with the Generals ahead of the 2022 season but did not register any statistics that year. He previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent but never saw action in an NFL regular-season game.

The native of Griffin, Ga. spent two seasons at the University of Georgia, appearing in 21 games. He made 51 tackles, including three for a loss, and broke up nine passes for the Bulldogs. The six-foot-one, 185-pound cornerback was a consensus four-star recruit and widely regarded as a top 10 JUCO transfer in the class of 2019 after two seasons at Georgia Military College.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.